Man convicted of teen’s 2019 rape put back in prison after probation violation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The man convicted of the 2019 rape of a teenager in Lawrence was put back in prison after he violated the terms of his probation which he was placed on instead of being sent to prison.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Monday, Nov. 13, that Ray C. Atkins Jr., 24, who was convicted of rape in Aug. 2022, has been put back in prison after his probation was revoked.

In 2019, Atkins had been accused of the rape of a 17-year-old girl from Wichita at a Lawrence home.

In November 2022, Judge James Fleetwood made the decision to suspend Atkins’ 155-month - nearly 13-year - prison sentence. He was then placed on 60 months - 5 years - of probation.

Valdez said her office appealed the suspended sentence at the time.

After Atkins failed to adhere to the terms of his probation, Valdez said her office petitioned to revoke probation as well. Pro Tem Judge Blake Glover granted the motion and sentenced Atkins to his original prison sentence - minus his 525 days of jail credit.

“The brave survivor and her loved ones truly stayed the course,” District Attorney Valdez said. “Today, they finally received justice.”

The DA noted that Atkins will be required to serve lifetime post-release supervision and register as a sex offender.

No further information, including how Atkins violated his probation, has been made available.

