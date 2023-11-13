Mackinly Rohn reflects on stellar freshman campaign with Washburn soccer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural alum Mackinly Rohn has already made an immediate impact at the collegiate level with Washburn soccer.

The freshman forward has helped the Ichabods to a conference championship, was named the MIAA Co-Freshman of the Year, and was named to the All-MIAA Second Team.

”I’m so grateful for having this successful season as my first year,” Rohn said about her freshman campaign, which isn’t even over yet. “I felt like rewarded and really grateful, but I definitely couldn’t have done it without the team.”

“Mack is a terrific player that provides a lot of energy for the game,” Washburn head coach Davy Phillips said. “Someone asked me earlier in the year if it’s surprised me and I said no that’s why I recruited her, she’s a good player.”

She’s posted an impressive stat line along the way, starting in 18 games, playing in all 20, totaling 9 shots, 3 goals, and 7 assists.

“I think she provides terrific service,” Coach Phillips added. “Even at Washburn Rural, they had her out wide on the flank, and she just whips in such a dangerous ball, and I think she’s carried that over in the college game really well.”

Even with all the personal success, Mackinly’s had more fun being a part of a top ten team that’s been having so much success together, and is gearing up to make an impact in the postseason.

“I have known more and more that I made the best decision to come here and stay close to home, and also have the best team ever,” Rohn said.

“She’s really humble and really grounded, and she just works as hard as she can every day,” Coach Phillips said about the star freshman. “I think anytime you have a player who just comes in with that mindset and work rate, the ceiling’s the limit for her because the process is in place, and she’s there to work and get better at it.”

Staying local definitely has paid off for the Junior Blue turned Ichabod, and she’s nowhere near her ceiling yet.

“I’m so excited for the future years. If this is the first year, I can’t imagine the rest of the years here,” Rohn said with a smile.

Rohn and the rest of the Ichabods will find out their NCAA Tournament fate on Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.