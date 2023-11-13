Local law enforcement agencies to participate in Thanksgiving Safe Arrival

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiawatha Police and other state law enforcement agencies have committed to ensuring Kansans arrive at holiday celebrations safely with the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic campaign.

The Hiawatha Police Department says this Thanksgiving Holiday, it hopes that if drivers do not already ensure passengers buckle their seatbelts that a new tradition of safety is started.

Between Saturday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 26, HPD said it has committed to joining other law enforcement agencies across Kansas in the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign.

The campaign will also include the Kansas Highway Patrol’s commitment.

While traffic laws will be enforced, HPD noted that this extra provision allows agencies to actively enforce occupant protection laws. It will also provide education that serves as a reminder that Buckling Up Saves Lives.

