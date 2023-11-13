KVC Kansas set to celebrate National Adoption Day with 34 children’s adoptions

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas organization is set to celebrate National Adoption Day with the adoption of 34 children into their new families.

KVC Kansas says that on Nov. 18, it will celebrate National Adoption Day with 34 children’s adoptions. The annual awareness day focuses on the role that adoption plays in lasting connections for youth in foster care. Throughout the month, a total of 53 adoptions are set to take place.

“National Adoption Day serves as a reminder that every child deserves a loving, permanent family,” said Linda Bass, KVC Kansas President. “The power of connection is immeasurable, and the connections made through adoption provide youth with the stability, love and support they need to thrive.”

KVC noted that adoption from foster care is open to those from all walks of life and backgrounds. Many are surprised to learn the adoption process is essentially free as expenses are funded by the state. Since 2005, the organization has matched more than 5,400 children with adoptive families. This work is done in partnership with the Kansas Department for Children and Families and Adopt KS Kids.

“Our team works tirelessly to help children searching for an adoptive family find the best possible match,” said Kierstin Reed, Director of Adoption Services at KVC Kansas. “National Adoption Day is a powerful testament to the strength of human connections.”

The organization indicated that an event is scheduled in Topeka by invitation only. Judge Penny Moylan is set to welcome guests with a celebration set to follow. Attendees will toss wildflowers into the air to mark the occasion before the first adoption hearings begin.

Those interested in adopting can meet youth currently searching for families HERE.

