KDOT encouraging motorists to watch for deer as holiday travel nears

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is urging drivers to be alert for deer crossing their paths as holiday travel nears its peak.

According to KDOT, there were over 10,000 reported incidents involving deer in 2022. In total, six people were killed and 575 were injured that year; 28 of those injuries occurred in Shawnee County.

13 NEWS spoke with Robyn Meinholdt, the Behavior Safety Coordinator with KDOT, who preaches caution as the deer mating season is at its peak. “It’s about that time of year,” Meinholdt said.

Safety officials suggest the following tips:

Be alert at dawn and dusk when deer are more active. Use bright headlights at night when there is no oncoming traffic.

Do not swerve to avoid hitting a deer, as motorists could swerve into oncoming traffic or hit objects off of the road.

If a collision occurs, pull the vehicle over then call your local law enforcement - KHP dispatch at *47, the Kansas Turnpake at *KTA, or call 911.

If you hit a deer and it is still in the road, leave it be.

“Stay in your vehicle and the other agencies will take care of that,” Meinholdt said. “You definitely want to think about yourself first.”

