Kansas men’s basketball still No. 1 in latest AP Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After it’s 2-0 start to the season, the Jayhawks still remain the best in college basketball.

KU is coming off its 99-61 win over Manhattan on Nov. 10 where Hunter Dickinson led all scorers with 18 points and KJ Adams Jr. added 14 points.

Kansas opened it’s regular season with a win against North Carolina Central 99-56 where Kevin McCullar Jr. led all scorers with 22 and Dickinson had 21 points.

The Jayhawks have a big matchup coming up Nov. 14 against No. 17 Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Chicago with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

