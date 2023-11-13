K-State, KU women’s basketball inching closer to Top 25 ranking

KU K-state basketball
KU K-state basketball(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats and Jayhawks have started their seasons on the right foot, but it hasn’t quite got them into the conversation in the AP Top 25 Poll.

K-State is unofficially No, 27 in the country, receiving 31 votes, while KU is right behind them at unofficially No. 28 with 15 votes.

The Wildcats opened their season against Presbyterian with a 69-35 win and then followed that up with another dominate performance against Little Rock, 77-39.

Kansas has only played one game so far but they made it count against Northwestern State, 88-46 where the Jayhawks broke the program record for three pointers in the game with 16.

K-state will has a big time contest on Nov. 16 on the road against No. 2 Iowa, a team the Wildcats upset last year in Manhattan. As for KU, they will face Penn State on the road Nov. 13 at 5:00 p.m. on Big 10 Network.

