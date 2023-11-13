Jeep lands on top after crash in Topeka’s Highland Park neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were reported to have been injured in a two-vehicle crash late Monday morning in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka.

The crash was reported around 11:40 a.m. Monday at S.E. 27th and Pennsylvania in southeast Topeka.

A white Jeep Compass and a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck collided in the intersection.

The Jeep ended up on its roof near the southwest of the intersection.

The Chevrolet pickup truck came to rest against a tree near the northwest corner of the intersection.

