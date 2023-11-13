Injury Prevention Day offers reminders to keep children, families safe

Safe Kids Kansas and community partners are hosting an Injury Prevention Day event, 10 a.m. to Noon Nov. 18 at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every day, 20 children die from preventable injuries. That is more than from all diseases combined.

Child advocates want to help keep your family safe with an event this weekend. Cherie Sage with Safe Kids Kansas visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of what’s planned for National Injury Prevention Day.

Safe Kids and other community partners, including Kansas Highway Patrol, Shawnee Co. Health Dept., State Fire Marshal and Kansas Poison Center, will host an Injury Free Day. A children’s safety fair and story time will take place from 10 a.m. to Noon Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library. The event is free.

Get more safety information at http://www.safekidskansas.org/.

