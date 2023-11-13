Hunter Dickinson named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The first weekly honors from the Big 12 Conference, one of them goes to the No. 1 Jayhawks.

Dickinson averaged 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and shot 4-of-4 from three-point range, earning his first weekly honor at KU. Dickinson scored 21 points in just 24 minutes in his Kansas debut against North Carolina Central. Dickinson went 3-of-3 from beyond the arc and was almost perfect from the field, going 8-for-9 with eight rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots and one steal.

Against Manhattan, Dickinson posted 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes. Dickinson has scored in double figures 85 times in his career, including in both of his games at Kansas. Against Manhattan, Dickinson secured his 800th career rebound.

No. 1 Kansas has won five of the last seven meetings against No. 17 Kentucky, with the series being tied at 2-2 in the Champions Classic which will be Nov. 14 at the United Center with tip-off at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

