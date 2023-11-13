Gas prices continue downward trend in Kansas ahead of Thanksgiving travel

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices in the Sunflower State have continued their downward trend as many drivers could find unleaded gasoline for less than $3 ahead of Thanksgiving travel plans.

According to data from AAA, gas prices in Kansas continue to trend down with a state average of $3.09 for a gallon of unleaded gasoline on Monday, Nov. compared to the national average of $3.36. Meanwhile, Mid-Grade rang in at $3.38 per gallon, Premium was at $3.71 and Diesel went for $4.31.

AAA noted that unleaded gasoline continues its month-long downward trend. In November 2022, unleaded rang in at $3.40, however, in October, it increased to $3.46. Then on, Nov. 6, prices decreased to $3.20 which continued to snowball with prices set at $3.10 on Nov. 12. The current average price is about $3.09.

When it comes to diesel, one year prior drivers paid $4.93 at the pump. In October, they paid $4.24, however, the price jumped to $4.46 on Nov. 6. Now, prices have begun to trend down at $4.32 on Nov. 12 and an average of $4.31 on Monday.

AAA reminded Kansans that the highest ever recorded average price for unleaded gas hit stations on June 15, 2022, at $4.67 per gallon. Diesel’s highest price was recorded shortly after on June 26, 2022, with an average of $5.37.

Regionally, drivers in Kansas City could find unleaded gasoline for $2.94 on Monday while those in Topeka saw an average of $3.07. Drivers in Lawrence saw prices at $3.10 while those in Wichita saw averages of $3.11. Drivers in Manhattan saw the highest average for unleaded gasoline at $3.12 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, the cheapest price for unleaded gasoline in the Topeka area could be found at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta for $2.79. Drivers in the Manhattan region could find the cheapest unleaded prices at the AAFES station on Fort Riley for $2.85. Meanwhile, drivers in the Emporia area could find the cheapest prices at Casey’s for $2.79.

