First look at Family Park plans for 21st & Urish

By David Oliver
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners were given a first look at design plans for the new ‘Family Park’ planned at 21st & Urish in Topeka.

The park will include several play areas for all ages, along with 16 pickleball courts. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Director Tim Laurent says planners are working to keep the park on track with its budget of $4 million dollars.

The county hopes to break ground in the next few months. The goal is to have the pickleball courts ready by Summer of 2024.

