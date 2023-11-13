Emporia State’s Gleason, Brungardt earn MIAA honors

Braden Gleason and Ross Brungardt earn MIAA honors
Braden Gleason and Ross Brungardt earn MIAA honors(Emporia State Athletics)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason and punter Ross Brungardt have been recognized by the MIAA for their stellar performances in Saturday’s 45-42 win over Fort Hays State.

Gleason was named the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week for the fourth time this season, and Brungardt was named the Special Teams Athlete of the Week for the first time this season, the third in his career.

Gleason threw a career high six touchdown passes against the Tigers, which helped him break the MIAA career touchdown pass record with 109. He surpassed Eric Czerniewski of Central Missouri, who had 107. That record was set in 2010.

Brungardt launched four punts over 50 yards on Saturday to help contain the Tigers’ offense. He is leading the MIAA and is ranked 9th in the nation in punting average.

The Hornets capped off the regular season at 8-3, ranking 3rd in the MIAA. They should find out their bowl game fate on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game Wardens are attempting to find these antlers after the head was stolen from a legal buck...
Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter
FILE
Significant quake felt throughout Central Kansas over the weekend
(File)
Denver woman killed after ejected from minivan on NW Kansas highway
FILE
Salina semi-truck driver perishes after rig rolls across rural Kansas highway
Instructor Meridith Neuer leading student percussionists.
Auburn-Washburn music teacher set to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Latest News

Washburn forward Mackinly Rohn
Mackinly Rohn reflects on stellar freshman campaign with Washburn soccer
Mackinly Rohn reflects on stellar freshman campaign with Washburn soccer
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college...
Will Howard named Manning Award Star of the Week
Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Hunter Dickinson named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week