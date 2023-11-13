Emporia State’s Gleason, Brungardt earn MIAA honors

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason and punter Ross Brungardt have been recognized by the MIAA for their stellar performances in Saturday’s 45-42 win over Fort Hays State.

Gleason was named the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week for the fourth time this season, and Brungardt was named the Special Teams Athlete of the Week for the first time this season, the third in his career.

Gleason threw a career high six touchdown passes against the Tigers, which helped him break the MIAA career touchdown pass record with 109. He surpassed Eric Czerniewski of Central Missouri, who had 107. That record was set in 2010.

Brungardt launched four punts over 50 yards on Saturday to help contain the Tigers’ offense. He is leading the MIAA and is ranked 9th in the nation in punting average.

The Hornets capped off the regular season at 8-3, ranking 3rd in the MIAA. They should find out their bowl game fate on Tuesday.

