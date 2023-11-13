Classes canceled for Rock Creek Middle School as water issues persist

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAINT GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Classes have been canceled for middle school students in Saint George as the facility faces ongoing water issues.

Administrators at Rock Creek Schools USD 323 took to Facebook early Monday morning, Nov. 13, to warn parents that classes at the middle school have been canceled for the day.

School officials noted that water issues at Rock Creek Middle School forced the decision, however, parents and students should stay tuned for updates.

Administrators indicated that the basketball game scheduled at Anthony Middle School in Manhattan will continue as scheduled.

