Central Topeka traffic stop leads to man’s arrest after stolen firearm found

Nelson A. Rivera Figueroa
Nelson A. Rivera Figueroa(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic violation committed in Central Topeka led to the arrest of a man allegedly found with a stolen firearm in his possession.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, law enforcement officials near SW 16th and SW Clay St. saw a vehicle commit several traffic violations and pulled the driver over.

During the stop, it was learned that the driver, later identified as Nelson A. Rivera Figueroa, 38, of Topeka, did not have a license or registration. A firearm that was later found to be stolen was also discovered in his possession.

TPD noted that several warrants had also been put out for Rivera Figueroa’s arrest.

As a result, Rivera Figueroa was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Possession of stolen property - a firearm with a value of less than $25,000
  • Interference with law enforcement officials
  • Two counts of driving while license suspended - misdemeanor
  • Turn signal must be used at least 100 feet before the move
  • Vehicle registration violations
  • Operate a vehicle without a registration or with an expired tag

As of Monday, Rivera Figueroa remains behind bars on a $2,500 bond for his traffic stop violations, a $500 bond for his other traffic violations and a $5,030 for his warrants. A court appearance has been set for 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 9.

