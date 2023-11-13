Alma plans day of fun for Small Business Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alma is the place to be to jump start your holiday shopping.

Their ‘Shop Small Alma’ event on Small Business Saturday offers shopping and more.

Amanda Gnadt and Wrenn Pacheco visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about what’s planned.

The day begins at 8 a.m. with a breakfast hosted by the Happy Valley 4-H Club. People are then invited to join the Holiday Hustle Callea Mae 5K, followed by a mini-mile kids’ run at 9:45 a.m.

The rest of the day’s events begin at 10 a.m., including a Christmas Market, Shop Small specials at businesses along the town’s main street, Railroad Park attractions, Kids Crafts and family activities.

Amanda and Wrenn both say small businesses are the heart of Alma. They say people may be surprised at the variety of items, food and activities they can find in their town.

Find the full schedule of events at this link.

