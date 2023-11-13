Access to E. Topeka alley to be limited as crews repair sewer

FILE
FILE(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Access to an East Topeka alleyway will be limited as crews complete a sewer repair project in the area.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, Nov. 13, crews will close the alleyway in the middle of SE Burr and SE Gray St. between Gabler, and SE 6th St.

Crews noted that the closure is needed so they may repair the sewer. Access to the alley will be limited.

The City noted that the project is expected to last 4 days, weather allowing.

