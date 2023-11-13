$500K awarded to Kansas organizations dedicated to attracting tourists

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Organizations dedicated to attracting tourists to their communities have been awarded a total of $500,000 through grants from the Kansas Department of Tourism.

On Monday, Nov. 13, Kansas Tourism announced the distribution of $500,000 in Attraction Development Grants. The fall funds will be split among 14 communities across the Sunflower State for tourism attractions to develop new or have enhancements made to existing sites.

Kansas Tourism noted that the grant program supports travel experiences that positively affect where tourists choose to visit. These visits result in further economic impacts through capital investment, job creation, revenue and increased visitation.

“Attraction Development Grants are a powerful investment in the economic growth and cultural richness of our state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said, “These funds further help to foster a deep appreciation for our diverse landscapes, heritage and the countless experiences that make Kansas a must-visit destination.”

In total, Tourism officials said the grant recipients will invest more than $2.3 million in the approved projects.

“These grants play a pivotal role in enhancing our tourism attractions, allowing us to invest in innovative experiences that captivate visitors and strengthen our economy,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “They empower us to continually evolve and offer unique, memorable adventures that draw travelers from far and wide.”

Projects awarded grants in this round include:

Awardee County Amount Brandt House LLC Wabaunsee $73,400 City of Great Bend CVB Barton $12,200 City of WaKeeney Trego $40,000 Clinton Marina Douglas $27,996 Discs Unlimited Dickinson $12,804 Geneseo City Museum Geneseo $5,206 Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes Bourbon $6,000 Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic Site Johnson $3,920 McPherson Museum & Arts Foundation McPherson $50,000 Orpheum Performing Arts Centre, Ltd. Sedgwick $67,239 Red Dog Children’s Museum Finney $28,435 Sheepdog Brewing Company Ness $10,800 The National Teachers Hall of Fame Lyon $16,000 Tri-State Antique Engine and Threshers Association Cheyenne $146,000

The agency noted that the next round of grants is set to open on Feb. 1, 2024.

