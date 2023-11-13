$500K awarded to Kansas organizations dedicated to attracting tourists

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Organizations dedicated to attracting tourists to their communities have been awarded a total of $500,000 through grants from the Kansas Department of Tourism.

On Monday, Nov. 13, Kansas Tourism announced the distribution of $500,000 in Attraction Development Grants. The fall funds will be split among 14 communities across the Sunflower State for tourism attractions to develop new or have enhancements made to existing sites.

Kansas Tourism noted that the grant program supports travel experiences that positively affect where tourists choose to visit. These visits result in further economic impacts through capital investment, job creation, revenue and increased visitation.

“Attraction Development Grants are a powerful investment in the economic growth and cultural richness of our state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said, “These funds further help to foster a deep appreciation for our diverse landscapes, heritage and the countless experiences that make Kansas a must-visit destination.”

In total, Tourism officials said the grant recipients will invest more than $2.3 million in the approved projects.

“These grants play a pivotal role in enhancing our tourism attractions, allowing us to invest in innovative experiences that captivate visitors and strengthen our economy,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “They empower us to continually evolve and offer unique, memorable adventures that draw travelers from far and wide.”

Projects awarded grants in this round include:

AwardeeCountyAmount
Brandt House LLCWabaunsee$73,400
City of Great Bend CVBBarton$12,200
City of WaKeeneyTrego$40,000
Clinton MarinaDouglas$27,996
Discs UnlimitedDickinson $12,804
Geneseo City MuseumGeneseo$5,206
Lowell Milken Center for Unsung HeroesBourbon$6,000
Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic SiteJohnson $3,920
McPherson Museum & Arts Foundation McPherson $50,000
Orpheum Performing Arts Centre, Ltd. Sedgwick $67,239
Red Dog Children’s Museum Finney $28,435
Sheepdog Brewing Company Ness$10,800
The National Teachers Hall of Fame Lyon $16,000
Tri-State Antique Engine and Threshers Association Cheyenne$146,000

The agency noted that the next round of grants is set to open on Feb. 1, 2024.

