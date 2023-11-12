A warmer pattern in place

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures should be much warmer this afternoon across NE Kansas - with a jump of nearly 15 degrees in some areas! Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s are expected, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

We better get used to pleasant weather like this, because the next several days will feature similar conditions:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 38. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

