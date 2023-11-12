Topeka cemetery hosts Veterans Day observance ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans along with their families and friends were invited to attend the Veterans Day observance at Mt. Calvary Cemetery Saturday morning.

The American Legion Band opened the ceremony with a prelude of patriotic music followed by a welcome and invocation.

The presentation of colors was presented by the Topeka Police Honor Guard. Sgt. Jayme Green, with the Topeka Police Department, sang the National Anthem.

Featured guest speaker Lt. Colonel Thomas M. Warth, brigade executive officer of the 69th Troop Command, honored veterans in his remarks.

Larry Barnes, a retired Marine attending the ceremony, says it’s feels good to be recognized for his service on Veterans Day.

“When we got back we didn’t get much recognition, the Vietnam vets,” he says. “There were a lot of protests and stuff like that. But now like I said it’s changed and that’s a good thing.”

“Everybody there was tough and strong,” he says. “You had to be to survive that, you had to be.”

The centerpiece of the Cemetery’s Veteran’s Garden and Memorial is a replica of the Marine Corps Memorial Statue of the Raising of the U.S. Flag at Iwo Jima.

