Sunflower Showdown set for primetime

(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 Dillons Sunflower Showdown is set for a primetime kickoff, as announced on Saturday night.

No. 25 K-State football will head to Lawrence to take on No. 16 Kansas on Saturday, November 18th at 6:00 p.m. The game will be aired on FS1.

Both teams are 7-3 on the season. Their College Football Playoff rankings may change later in the week, but it is projected to remain a Top 25 matchup.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
K-State steamrolls Baylor, Howard makes history
One person has been hospitalized following a car versus deer collision on I-335 in Lyon County.
One person hospitalized following car vs. deer collision on I-335 in Lyon County
One person is dead after a semi crash in Ottawa County.
One person dead after semi crash in Ottawa County
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Police: 4 people shot at Independence Center
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

Washburn football secures Senior Day win over Northeastern State
Texas Tech upsets No. 16 Kansas at home
K-State steamrolls Baylor, Howard makes history
Emporia State soccer wins MIAA Tournament Championshi
Emporia State soccer wins MIAA Tournament Championship