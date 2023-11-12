Sunflower Showdown set for primetime

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 Dillons Sunflower Showdown is set for a primetime kickoff, as announced on Saturday night.

No. 25 K-State football will head to Lawrence to take on No. 16 Kansas on Saturday, November 18th at 6:00 p.m. The game will be aired on FS1.

Both teams are 7-3 on the season. Their College Football Playoff rankings may change later in the week, but it is projected to remain a Top 25 matchup.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.