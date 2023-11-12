Stormont Vail fights proposed zoning change as Newman Regional clarifies text

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail is fighting a proposed zoning change that it fears would bar the advancement of healthcare in the community as Newman Regional Health has clarified that healthcare leaders would need to make their case before new facilities are approved.

Stormont Vail Health says it is strong in Emporia following a letter of support sent by the Lyon Co. Commission to Emporia zoning officials at its Thursday meeting for a regulation change that would bar other healthcare organizations from erecting new facilities in the area.

The health network said its team in Emporia has been a crucial part of the community as well as an important part of the organization for nearly 30 years. In the past two weeks, plans to enhance healthcare in Emporia through a new campus facility - similar to the one recently opened in Manhattan - have come to a halt due to the recommendation.

Stormont Vail said the plans have come under siege by leaders of Newman Regional Health, who continue to seek the zoning change which would severely limit the growth and advancement of healthcare facilities in Lyon Co., other than their own. The move has placed the Stormont Emporia team in a difficult situation as the clinic space they work in is leased from and inside Newman.

“Our current space in Newman’s facility is why Stormont Vail began considering expansion plans in the first place,” said a Stormont Vail spokesperson. “Our team has outgrown the space, it is scattered on three floors, it does not provide for additional equipment or providers, and it is not well maintained.”

For example, Stormont indicated that on Thursday, Nov. 9, two of the facility’s elevators were unavailable to patients who sought healthcare in the clinic space.

On Thursday, the health network said it visited with the Emporia team to discuss the current situation and viable options.

“We are doing our best to let our Emporia team members know we support them as we work through the hurdles of developing a state-of-the-art facility for them to provide care,” Stormont said. “Our Emporia team is engaged and proud to work for Stormont Vail - and we embrace and support their efforts.”

According to Stormont, the proposed zoning changes will be considered at the Nov. 21 Emporia-Lyon Co. Planning Commission and then will be considered by the Emporia City Commission. It is feared that the changes would ice out any other healthcare facility from investing in Emporia’s economy.

Stormont said it strongly opposes the proposed zoning changes. In August, leaders were invited by Newman Regional to discuss the proposed expansion. At that meeting, Stormont said it presented a high-level view of intentions to expand to meet the needs of patients who live in the region but have chosen to have their healthcare needs met in Topeka, Kansas City and Wichita.

According to data from the health network, 50% of Lyon Co. residents currently seek outpatient surgeries and procedures elsewhere. Meanwhile, 5,000 imaging studies for Lyon Co. residents are also done in healthcare facilities not located in Emporia.

“Our vision is that with a more appropriate, state-of-the-art facility, many of these healthcare needs going outside Lyon County, can actually be met in Emporia, close to home,” said Stormont. “Patients often heal better when they are close to home with the support of family and friends.”

Meanwhile, Newman Regional Health said it currently seeks new physicians, state-of-the-art equipment, new technology and new facilities.

“The text change that we are proposing is designed to slow proposals for licensed medical facilities and require such a facility to justify its needs before a locally elected board,” Steven Bazan, Executive Director of Strategy and Development, told 13 NEWS. “We are elevating our local control with this recommendation, and we believe it to be in the best interest of the health and safety of Lyon County.”

Bazan noted that similar changes in communities across Kansas have resulted in thriving community hospitals with significant growth in medical staff, specialties, programs, employees and charitable services.

“Newman Regional Health is in our greatest season because of all of the medical providers and staff from Newman Regional Health, Stormont Vail and independent practices,” Bazan said. “We honor all staff members who care for our community. We consider Stormont Vail providers part of our community care team and value them.”

Bazan made clear that the change is not in opposition to a new building or free-standing facility owned by Stormont Vail, however, it would require a licensed medical facility to justify plans so local leaders can evaluate the impact and the public health and well-being of the community.

