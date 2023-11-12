Significant quake felt throughout Central Kansas over the weekend

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A significant earthquake was felt throughout Central Kansas over the weekend as homes were rattled by a 4.0 magnitude tremor.

The U.S. Geological Survey indicates a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck just before 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, about one mile northwest of Bennington.

According to USGS, those in Concordia, Salina, Manhattan, Wichita and Hutchinson also reported feeling the quake.

Officials said the tremor caused strong shaking throughout Central Kansas.

Two smaller quakes were reported in the area, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck Bennington just before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, and a 2.9 magnitude tremor just 10 minutes later.

Further south, a 2.3 magnitude quake was recorded near Goddard on Oct. 25 and a 2.5 magnitude tremor struck the town of Pretty Prairie on Nov. 4 as well.

