Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter

RICE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are searching for the poacher who stole the head off of a buck legally shot by a hunter in Rice County.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that on Thursday, Nov. 9, they were contacted by an archery hunter who had attempted to locate a buck he shot with his equipment on Wednesday evening in Rice Co.

However, after the hunter found the deer he felled, he reported to Game Wardens that sometime earlier in the day, someone had taken the head and left the rest of the animal lying in a field.

KDWP noted that law enforcement officials are currently looking for the antlers pictured and the public has been asked for its help.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to Game Warden Skucius at 785-342-7276.

