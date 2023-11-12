Salina semi-truck driver perishes after rig rolls across rural Kansas highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHERIDAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina semi-truck driver met a tragic end over the weekend after an overcorrection sent his 18-wheeler rolling across a Northwestern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of K-23 and Road 120 S. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Tyler W. Winn, 30, of Salina, had been headed north on K-23. Winn’s tires hit the east shoulder of the road which caused him to overcorrect.

KHP said the semi crossed both lanes of traffic and began to roll on the west shoulder. The truck rolled back towards the east ditch and landed on its wheels facing east.

First responders said Winn was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

