Police search for group of five suspected of armed robbery in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Salina are looking for a group of five who made off with an unknown amount of cash after one victim was hit in the head with a hammer while the three victims were robbed.

The Salina Police Department announced on Friday, Nov. 10, that around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, law enforcement officials were called to 917 N. 13th St. with reports of an armed robbery.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they said they found three victims inside the home who reported five suspects entered unannounced through the back door. One threatened a victim with a handgun while another wielded a hammer. The suspects demanded money from the victims.

SPD noted that one victim was hit in the head with the hammer while a knife was held to another victim’s neck. The suspects fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

