Osage City holds Christmas parade to kick off holiday season

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage City community gathered downtown Saturday to celebrate with a Christmas parade.

“We brought the whole family. Our granddaughter and 3 kids out here watching the parade,” Phillip Curly said.

Curly said the parade has become an annual tradition for him and his family around the holiday season.

‘We’ve done it every year for quite awhile now.”

He said there was something for everybody to enjoy.

“It’s really neat. They had some good stuff downtown all day today selling some crafts and there were food trucks. It’s just been nice for something to do for people in our small community.”

People of all ages lined the streets to watch the parade.

“It’s really fun to get together with everyone and just enjoy the holidays and get ready for them and get everyone in the holiday attitude,” said Abby.

“We all get together for this thing and we all bond with each other and we get to see new things,” Bella said.

“It also brings us more together as a small town, and it’s fun to celebrate and hype up that we have a small town that’s so close together,” said Jada.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.