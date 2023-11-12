Motorcyclist dies in crash involving school bus, police say

A motorcyclist died in a crash with a bus in Olathe Friday afternoon.
By Gabe Swartz and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A fatal crash involving a school bus resulted in the death of a motorcyclist on Friday in Kansas.

The Olathe Police Department confirmed that a motorcycle and a school bus collided on Ridgeview Road, between 123rd Street and Santa Barbara Boulevard

No children were injured during the crash.

Police say the incident led to the closure of both north and southbound lanes of Ridgeview Road until just after 7 p.m.

The Olathe Police Department shared the closing at 4:08 p.m. and asked drivers to find an alternate route around the area.

