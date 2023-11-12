Man arrested after truck flips during chase in rural Southwest Kansas

KEARNY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars following a chase in rural Southwest Kansas that ended when a Sheriff’s deputy intervened and flipped his vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of Lakin and County Line Rd - about 6 miles east of K-25 - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

First responders indicated that Storm W. Mosher, 30, of Lakin, a deputy with the Kearny Co. Sheriff’s Office, had been in pursuit of a 2000 Ford F150 driven by Barry O. Steen, 60, of Ulysses, as they headed west in the center of County Line Rd.

KHP said Mosher attempted a tactical vehicle intervention to stop Steen’s pickup and made contact with his driver’s side. This caused the pickup to crash into the ditch before it flipped over on its passenger side facing southwest.

First responders noted that Steen was taken to the Kearny Co. Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Mosher was uninjured during the incident and was wearing his seatbelt at the time.

No further information about what started the chase. As of Sunday, Steen has been released from the hospital and remains behind Kearny Co. bars.

