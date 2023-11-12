“Kung Fu Fighting” helps police identify those behind North Lawrence vandalism spree

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The lyrics of a popular song released in the 1970s may have helped police in Lawrence identify those believed to be behind a string of vandalism cases in the northern part of the city.

The Lawrence Police Department says it has identified persons of interest in the ongoing North Lawrence vandalism case - thanks to the lyrics of “Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, LKPD took to Facebook with an odd request. It wondered if anyone in the community recognized the voices of a pair singing the song during the crime spree.

Earlier in the week, police released photos of the damage done at several locations in North Lawrence all of which is believed to have happened on Nov. 3. The crimes included smashed work equipment, busted vehicles and shattered bus stops dealing tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

On Friday morning, LKPD said the ploy worked and both individuals who were heard have been identified. However, no arrests had been made and no identities were released.

