“Kung Fu Fighting” helps police identify those behind North Lawrence vandalism spree

Lawrence Police released a new video showing their lead in a north Lawrence vandalism case.
Lawrence Police released a new video showing their lead in a north Lawrence vandalism case.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The lyrics of a popular song released in the 1970s may have helped police in Lawrence identify those believed to be behind a string of vandalism cases in the northern part of the city.

The Lawrence Police Department says it has identified persons of interest in the ongoing North Lawrence vandalism case - thanks to the lyrics of “Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, LKPD took to Facebook with an odd request. It wondered if anyone in the community recognized the voices of a pair singing the song during the crime spree.

Earlier in the week, police released photos of the damage done at several locations in North Lawrence all of which is believed to have happened on Nov. 3. The crimes included smashed work equipment, busted vehicles and shattered bus stops dealing tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

On Friday morning, LKPD said the ploy worked and both individuals who were heard have been identified. However, no arrests had been made and no identities were released.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
K-State steamrolls Baylor, Howard makes history
One person has been hospitalized following a car versus deer collision on I-335 in Lyon County.
One person hospitalized following car vs. deer collision on I-335 in Lyon County
One person is dead after a semi crash in Ottawa County.
One person dead after semi crash in Ottawa County
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Police: 4 people shot at Independence Center
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

Game Wardens are attempting to find these antlers after the head was stolen from a legal buck...
Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter
(File)
Denver woman killed after ejected from minivan on NW Kansas highway
FILE
Salina semi-truck driver perishes after rig rolls across rural Kansas highway
Emporia State soccer wins MIAA Tournament Championshi
Emporia State soccer wins MIAA Tournament Championship