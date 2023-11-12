Independence Police searching for homeless person of interest in stabbing homicide

Anthony J. Durkin is reportedly homeless and frequents the area of 24 Highway and Sterling Avenue. If seen, do not approach and call 911 immediately.(Independence Police)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A stabbing victim died of his injuries at an Independence fire station on Saturday, spurring a search for a person of interest.

On Saturday at 4:25 p.m., a citizen brought a victim with stab wounds to Independence Fire Station #3 for help. As the fire department personnel were trying to give medical aid to the victim, he died of his injuries.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the stabbing happened near Truman Road and Hardy Avenue.

Police are searching for 34-year-old Anthony J. Durkin in connection to the homicide. Durkin is a white male who is 5′10 and 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on the side of his neck reading “RESPETO” and a Scooby Doo tattoo on his right arm.

Durkin is homeless and reportedly frequents the area of 24 Highway and Sterling Avenue. Anyone who locates Durkin is asked to call 911 immediately but urged not to approach him.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the KC Crimestoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or online at www.kccrimestoppers.com.

