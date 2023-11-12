Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Thanksgiving weeks away and Christmas just around the corner many organizations around the Sunflower State have planned events and drives to bring communities together.
Events
|Date
|Time
|Description
|Location
|Thursday, Nov. 23
|10 a.m.
|Community Thanksgiving Dinner
|Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., Topeka
|Friday, Dec. 1
|6 to 9 p.m.
|SLI Festival of Trees Soiree
|Fairlawn Plaza, 2114 SW Chelsea Dr., Topeka
|Friday, Dec. 1 - Wednesday, Dec. 20
|Business hours
|Downtown Topeka Window Decorating Contest
|Downtown Topeka Inc., 719 S. Kansas Ave., Ste. 100, Topeka
|Saturday, Dec. 2
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade
|Downtown Topeka, Kansas Ave., Topeka
Drives
|Date
|Time
|Description
|Location
|Oct. 16 - Nov. 28
|N/A
|Mister Roger’s Neighborhood Sweater Drive
|KTWU - Washburn University campus, 19th and Jewell St., Topeka
Fire Station #5 - 720 SW 21st St., Topeka
Fire Station #7 - 1215 SW Oakley Ave., Topeka
Fire Station #8 - 2700 SW Fairlawn Rd. Topeka
Fire Station #9 - 2447 SE 29th St., Topeka
Fire Station #11 - 2000 NW Lower Silver Lake Rd., Topeka
Fire Station #12 - 2101 SW Urish Rd., Topeka
Soldier Township Fire Department - 600 NW 46th St., Soldier
Bonkers - 5 515 SW 21st St, Topeka
Kansas Children’s Discovery Center - 4400 SW 10th Ave., Topeka
|Oct. 26 - Nov. 22
|9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Scotch Cleaners Share the Warmth
|Scotch Fabric Care Locations: 134 SE Quincy St., Topeka
(collection and cleaning) 2801 SE California Ave., Topeka
2007 NW Topeka Blvd., Topeka
1020 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka
Salvation Army: 1320 SE 6th St., Topeka
(distribution)
|Oct. 30 - Nov. 17
|9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Salvation Army Angel Tree
|Walmart: 1501 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka
(drop off) 2600 SW Rochester Rd., Topeka
1630 SE California Ave., Topeka
Salvation Army: 1320 SE 6th St., Topeka
(application site)
|Nov. 9 - Nov. 20
|N/A
|Community Thanksgiving Dinner Drive
|Any Topeka Fire Department station, Topeka
|Nov. 11 - Dec. 25
|8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Cops and Kids Christmas Drive
|St. Marys City Hall, 200 S. 7th St., St. Marys
|Nov. 21
|5 p.m.
|Happy Holidaze and Toy Drive
|75 Soddens Rd., Emporia
|Nov. 21 - Dec. 2
|10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|SLI Festival of Trees
|Fairlawn Plaza, 2114 SW Chelsea Dr., Topeka
|Dec. 2
|5:30 p.m.
|Christmas Tree and Wreath Fundraiser
|Alamo Saloon in Old Abilene Town, 201 SE 5th St., Abilene
Pop-Up Bars
|Dates
|Restaurant
|Location
|Reservations
|Nov. 3 - Dec. 31
|725 Mass
|725 Massachusetts St., Lawrence
|info@715mass.com
|Nov. 24 - Dec. 30
|Kingdom’s Greetings
|Arrowhead Stadium, 1 Arrowhead Dr., Kansas City, Mo.
|https://www.opentable.com/r/kingdoms-greetings-kansas-city
