Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

FILE
FILE(KTTC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Thanksgiving weeks away and Christmas just around the corner many organizations around the Sunflower State have planned events and drives to bring communities together.

Events

DateTimeDescriptionLocation
Thursday, Nov. 2310 a.m. Community Thanksgiving Dinner Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., Topeka
Friday, Dec. 16 to 9 p.m.SLI Festival of Trees SoireeFairlawn Plaza, 2114 SW Chelsea Dr., Topeka
Friday, Dec. 1 - Wednesday, Dec. 20Business hoursDowntown Topeka Window Decorating ContestDowntown Topeka Inc., 719 S. Kansas Ave., Ste. 100, Topeka
Saturday, Dec. 26 to 8 p.m.Miracle on Kansas Avenue ParadeDowntown Topeka, Kansas Ave., Topeka

Drives

DateTimeDescriptionLocation
Oct. 16 - Nov. 28N/AMister Roger’s Neighborhood Sweater DriveKTWU - Washburn University campus, 19th and Jewell St., Topeka
Fire Station #5 - 720 SW 21st St., Topeka
Fire Station #7 - 1215 SW Oakley Ave., Topeka
Fire Station #8 - 2700 SW Fairlawn Rd. Topeka
Fire Station #9 - 2447 SE 29th St., Topeka
Fire Station #11 - 2000 NW Lower Silver Lake Rd., Topeka
Fire Station #12 - 2101 SW Urish Rd., Topeka
Soldier Township Fire Department - 600 NW 46th St., Soldier
Bonkers - 5 515 SW 21st St, Topeka
Kansas Children’s Discovery Center - 4400 SW 10th Ave., Topeka
Oct. 26 - Nov. 229 a.m. to 2 p.m.Scotch Cleaners Share the WarmthScotch Fabric Care Locations: 134 SE Quincy St., Topeka
(collection and cleaning) 2801 SE California Ave., Topeka
2007 NW Topeka Blvd., Topeka
1020 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka
Salvation Army: 1320 SE 6th St., Topeka
(distribution)
Oct. 30 - Nov. 179 a.m. to 4 p.m.Salvation Army Angel TreeWalmart: 1501 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka
(drop off) 2600 SW Rochester Rd., Topeka
1630 SE California Ave., Topeka
Salvation Army: 1320 SE 6th St., Topeka
(application site)
Nov. 9 - Nov. 20N/ACommunity Thanksgiving Dinner DriveAny Topeka Fire Department station, Topeka
Nov. 11 - Dec. 258 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cops and Kids Christmas DriveSt. Marys City Hall, 200 S. 7th St., St. Marys
Nov. 215 p.m.Happy Holidaze and Toy Drive75 Soddens Rd., Emporia
Nov. 21 - Dec. 210 a.m. to 6 p.m.SLI Festival of TreesFairlawn Plaza, 2114 SW Chelsea Dr., Topeka
Dec. 25:30 p.m.Christmas Tree and Wreath FundraiserAlamo Saloon in Old Abilene Town, 201 SE 5th St., Abilene

Pop-Up Bars

DatesRestaurantLocationReservations
Nov. 3 - Dec. 31725 Mass725 Massachusetts St., Lawrenceinfo@715mass.com
Nov. 24 - Dec. 30Kingdom’s GreetingsArrowhead Stadium, 1 Arrowhead Dr., Kansas City, Mo.https://www.opentable.com/r/kingdoms-greetings-kansas-city

If you have an event or drive you would like added, email a date, time, location and description HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
K-State steamrolls Baylor, Howard makes history
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
FILE
Salina semi-truck driver perishes after rig rolls across rural Kansas highway
(File)
Denver woman killed after ejected from minivan on NW Kansas highway
One person has been hospitalized following a car versus deer collision on I-335 in Lyon County.
One person hospitalized following car vs. deer collision on I-335 in Lyon County

Latest News

Banner with the names of sponsors.
20th annual Battle of the Badges raises money for Special Olympics Kansas
FILE
Significant quake felt throughout Central Kansas over the weekend
Overland Park police are investigating a shooting at Oak Park Mall Sunday afternoon.
Two suspects in custody after Oak Park Mall shooting
FILE
Auburn-Washburn music teacher set to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade