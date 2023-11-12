Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Thanksgiving weeks away and Christmas just around the corner many organizations around the Sunflower State have planned events and drives to bring communities together.

Events

Date Time Description Location Thursday, Nov. 23 10 a.m. Community Thanksgiving Dinner Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., Topeka Friday, Dec. 1 6 to 9 p.m. SLI Festival of Trees Soiree Fairlawn Plaza, 2114 SW Chelsea Dr., Topeka Friday, Dec. 1 - Wednesday, Dec. 20 Business hours Downtown Topeka Window Decorating Contest Downtown Topeka Inc., 719 S. Kansas Ave., Ste. 100, Topeka Saturday, Dec. 2 6 to 8 p.m. Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade Downtown Topeka, Kansas Ave., Topeka

Drives

Date Time Description Location Oct. 16 - Nov. 28 N/A Mister Roger’s Neighborhood Sweater Drive KTWU - Washburn University campus, 19th and Jewell St., Topeka

Fire Station #5 - 720 SW 21st St., Topeka

Fire Station #7 - 1215 SW Oakley Ave., Topeka

Fire Station #8 - 2700 SW Fairlawn Rd. Topeka

Fire Station #9 - 2447 SE 29th St., Topeka

Fire Station #11 - 2000 NW Lower Silver Lake Rd., Topeka

Fire Station #12 - 2101 SW Urish Rd., Topeka

Soldier Township Fire Department - 600 NW 46th St., Soldier

Bonkers - 5 515 SW 21st St, Topeka

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center - 4400 SW 10th Ave., Topeka Oct. 26 - Nov. 22 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Scotch Cleaners Share the Warmth Scotch Fabric Care Locations: 134 SE Quincy St., Topeka

(collection and cleaning) 2801 SE California Ave., Topeka

2007 NW Topeka Blvd., Topeka

1020 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka

Salvation Army: 1320 SE 6th St., Topeka

(distribution) Oct. 30 - Nov. 17 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Salvation Army Angel Tree Walmart: 1501 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka

(drop off) 2600 SW Rochester Rd., Topeka

1630 SE California Ave., Topeka

Salvation Army: 1320 SE 6th St., Topeka

(application site) Nov. 9 - Nov. 20 N/A Community Thanksgiving Dinner Drive Any Topeka Fire Department station, Topeka Nov. 11 - Dec. 25 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cops and Kids Christmas Drive St. Marys City Hall, 200 S. 7th St., St. Marys Nov. 21 5 p.m. Happy Holidaze and Toy Drive 75 Soddens Rd., Emporia Nov. 21 - Dec. 2 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. SLI Festival of Trees Fairlawn Plaza, 2114 SW Chelsea Dr., Topeka Dec. 2 5:30 p.m. Christmas Tree and Wreath Fundraiser Alamo Saloon in Old Abilene Town, 201 SE 5th St., Abilene

Pop-Up Bars

Dates Restaurant Location Reservations Nov. 3 - Dec. 31 725 Mass 725 Massachusetts St., Lawrence info@715mass.com Nov. 24 - Dec. 30 Kingdom’s Greetings Arrowhead Stadium, 1 Arrowhead Dr., Kansas City, Mo. https://www.opentable.com/r/kingdoms-greetings-kansas-city

If you have an event or drive you would like added, email a date, time, location and description HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.