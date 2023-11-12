Former Jayhawk Kelly Oubre Jr. struck by vehicle, hospitalized

Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. plays during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023,...
Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. plays during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas men’s basketball player Kelly Oubre Jr. has been hospitalized after being struck by a motor vehicle on Saturday night, according to ESPN per a Sixers spokesman.

The current Philadelphia 76ers guard was reportedly struck in Center City, Philadelphia, near his residence. Representatives from the team, including President Daryl Morey, are reportedly with Oubre in the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The team spokesperson told ESPN that he is expected to miss significant time due to his injuries, but they are not considered to be season-ending.

Local authorities are investigating the incident.

Oubre was with the Jayhawks from 2014-2015 before being drafted by Atlanta with the No. 15 overall pick.

