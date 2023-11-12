Emporia State soccer wins MIAA Tournament Championship

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State soccer avenged a 2022 tournament loss to Central Missouri on Saturday night, taking down the Jennies 3-2 in the 2023 MIAA Tournament Championship game.

Goals for the Hornets came from Hadlie Lowe (1) and Mackenzie DiMarco (2). The game winner by DiMarco came in the final three minutes of regulation, avoiding overtime.

It’s the second MIAA Tournament Championship win for the Hornets in three years.

