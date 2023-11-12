Denver woman killed after ejected from minivan on NW Kansas highway

GEM, Kan. (WIBW) - A Denver woman was killed after she was ejected from her minivan as it rolled across a rural highway in Northwestern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 177.5 on southbound Highway 83 - about 6 miles north of Highway 24 - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2006 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Valery L. Strader, 54, of Denver, Colo., had been headed south on Highway 83 when the minivan left the roadway to the right.

KHP said Strader corrected and reentered the highway. The minivan crossed both lanes of traffic, entered the northbound ditch and corrected again. Once back on the highway, the vehicle rolled about three times before Strader was ejected.

First responders said Strader was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

