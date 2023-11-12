Battle of the Badges raises money for Special Olympics Kansas

Banner with the names of sponsors.(Bay 3 | Madison Bickley)
By Madison Bickley
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Battle of the Badges held their kickball tournament Sunday at Hayden High School.

Topeka Police, The Shawnee County Sherriff’s Department, The District Attorney’s Office, The Topeka Fire Department, and The Kansas Highway Patrol participated alongside Special Olympic Kansas athletes.

“There’s a strong connection in Kansas with the Special Olympics. The law enforcement torch run started in Wichita, so we made an effort, and it’s an easy group to get behind,” said Sgt. Dan Wilson for TPD. “They don’t care if you’re first or last — as long as you try. They support us whether we’re the best law enforcement agency in the world or the worst.”

The tournament helped to raise money for Special Olympics Kansas, while getting the athletes involved.

Special Olympics Kansas Athlete, Mike Smoot, said even though he wasn’t playing, he was there to cheer on all of the teams.

“It’s really special that they have special events for us and they’re always there when we need them,” said Smoot. I feel safe when they’re around so that I don’t have to be worried about things and it really helps when there’s somebody there for you.”

Every team had Special Olympic athletes playing with them.

Wilson said he loves being able to give back to all of the athletes.

“Just spending some time with them — it’s rewarding and, like I said, it just reminds you why we do what we do,” said Wilson.

The fundraising event also included a silent auction and raised over $11,000.

TPD won the kickball tournament over KHP.

