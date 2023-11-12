19-year-old from N.C. arrested for DUI after car flipped on Lawrence bridge

Police respond to reports of a vehicle flipped on the Highway 59 bridge in Lawrence on Nov. 12,...
Police respond to reports of a vehicle flipped on the Highway 59 bridge in Lawrence on Nov. 12, 2023.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old from North Carolina was arrested for driving under the influence after she flipped her vehicle on a Lawrence bridge with two other teenagers inside.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, emergency crews were called to the southbound Highway 59 bridge over the Kansas River with reports of a collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a vehicle that had apparently struck the concrete barrier and flipped over. A 19-year-old driver, later identified as Kira T. West, of Turkey, N.C., and two 18-year-old passengers were in the vehicle.

Police said West was arrested for driving under the influence. As of 1:30 p.m., she no longer remains behind bars as her $750 bond has been posted.

LKPD noted that the teenage occupants of the vehicle did not require any medical attention and no other vehicles seemed to be involved. The bridge also does not appear to have any structural damage due to the incident.

First responders indicated that the bridge was closed between 4:45 and 6:15 a.m.

