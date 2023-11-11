Washburn Rural’s marching band tours Topeka, performing for veterans

By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Rural High School marching band tours around the capital city, performing for others ahead of Veterans Day ceremonies.

The marching band performed in honor of veterans on Friday, Nov. 10, at the Colmery-O’Neil Veterans’ Administration Medical Center, located at 2200 SW Gage Blvd. As a way of saying thank you to the VA’s residents for their sacrifices for freedom and the United States.

Luke Chaffee, Washburn Rural’s band instructor, says whether it is cold or hot, performing for veterans is worth it to show appreciation for their service.

”When it is cold and nasty, the kids know it is a little bit of a sacrifice,” said Chaffee. “Not close to what veterans have done, but when it is a beautiful day like this, it is really not that much of a sacrifice. It is really fun to see people come out [and] play for some people looking out the windows. A lot of veterans are not able to come down. This is probably the most important performance of the year that we do, honestly.”

They also performed at the Hy-Vee at 2951 SW Wanamaker Rd. and then at Aldersgate Village.

