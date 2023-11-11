Washburn football secures Senior Day win over Northeastern State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football finished the regular season on a strong note, dominating Northeastern State 45-14 on Saturday at Yager Stadium.

It was also Senior Day for the Ichabods, making the win even more special.

The Riverhawks came out to a 7-3 lead by the end of the first quarter, but that would be their only lead of the game.

Washburn’s offense was unstoppable in the second quarter, tacking on three touchdowns to take a 24-7 lead at halftime. They kept rolling after the break, and went on to make it a 45-14 win by the end.

It was a big game for local talent on the squad. One of those second quarter scores went to Washburn Rural product and true freshman Ty Weber, his first collegiate touchdown.

St. Marys alum and true freshman Keller Hurla threw his first collegiate touchdown in the fourth quarter. And Shawnee Heights alum Tyce Brown added two touchdowns, as well.

The Ichabods cap off the 2023 season at 2-9, with a lot of promise for the future given how young the squad is.

