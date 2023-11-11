Veterans Assistance Fund renamed in honor of Topeka Veteran

By Callie Holthaus
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Unbeknownst to him, Cpl. Marvin N. Henry Jr. (rte.) was surprised Friday afternoon by becoming the namesake of the Capper Foundation’s Veterans Assistance Fund.

“It really caught me by surprise,” says Henry. “I am so honored to have this great program under my name, I would never have dreamt it in a million years.”

The Marvin N. Henry Jr. Veterans Assistance Fund is designed to help Kansas veterans who are physically or mentally disabled.

“Sometimes there’s needs for food or for rent assistance,” says Zach Ahrens, president and CEO of the Capper Foundation, the fund’s steward. “And it’s just that moment and that you need a little bit of assistance and that’s really what this fund steps in and can provide that quickly so that individuals can be independent so that they can live and thrive in the community and it gives us an opportunity to give back to those that have served so meaningful for all of us.”

But when Henry returned home from the Vietnam War, he found himself struggling with chronic PTSD, nightmares, insomnia and more.

He was introduced to flow art, a unique painting technique that creates stunning combinations of texture and color that. It helps him relax and avoid unwanted thoughts.

“It gives me a chance to concentrate and avoid invasive thoughts that I don’t want to deal with.”

An anonymous donor learned of the story behind Henry’s art and felt compelled to make a ten thousand dollar donation, a seed for long-term funding.

Ahrens says personalizing the fund with a namesake like Henry’s helps keep stories like his alive.

“It’s important to recognize and appreciate our past,” he says. “So that we know where we’re at today and we can work with optimism toward the future.”

Henry has one last message for his fellow veterans.

“I just want to tell veterans don’t give up there is hope,” he says. It may take a little digging to find it, but I dug pretty deep before I found it.”

To apply for the Marvin N. Henry Veterans Assistance Fund, veterans should contact their Veterans Administration social worker.

