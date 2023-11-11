Topeka Zoo says farewell to Director & CEO, Brendan Wiley

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was a bittersweet day at the Topeka Zoo as staff members said farewell to long-time director Brendan Wiley.

After 13 years leading the Topeka Zoo, Brendan Wiley served his last day Thursday.

“The year that we did the first Drew At The Zoo we had 110,000 people come to the zoo and last year over 288,000 people, so what Drew At The Zoo did was one of those things that really got out all of the fun stories that go on here all the different activities. This is a busy place throughout the year and I remember when we brought penguins that was kinda a big wow followed by alligators and sea lions at one point but all of that growth that occurred in my early years here really led to projects like this,” says former Director & CEO of the Topeka Zoo, Brendan Wiley.

Wiley has helped lead multiple expansions and exhibits like Camp Cowabunga, the Japanese Gardens and Giraffe and Friends.

“Those are the projects that will be with this community for the next 30 to 50 years and continue to allow this place to grow and evolve and be there for the following generations.

Wiley is leaving for a post at the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas but says he’s proud of how far the zoo has come.

“I cannot believe it so much has happened over the last 13 years and in some ways, it seems like it was just yesterday that we started doing this but oh my gosh what a journey. What an adventure and it’s just been an incredible time in my life and I’ll always be grateful to this community for everything it shared with me,” says Wiley.

Fawn Moser will serve as interim CEO until a replacement is found for Wiley.

