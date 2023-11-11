Texas Tech upsets No. 19 Kansas at home

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 19 Kansas football stormed back from a 13-0 deficit in the fourth quarter against Texas Tech, but a game-winning field goal by the Red Raiders sealed a 16-13 upset win at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Jason Bean went down with an injury mid-game, and true freshman Cole Ballard stepped in for the remainder of the game.

It didn’t start pretty for the Jayhawks. The Red Raiders racked up a 10-0 lead at halftime, shutting the home team out.

Texas Tech also added a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it a 13-0 ball game.

But the Jayhawks got the momentum burst they needed in the fourth quarter. Devin Neal broke through for a 60-yard touchdown run to get Kansas on the board, down 13-7.

About eight minutes of game time later, KU cut the deficit a bit more. Seth Keller nailed a 24-yard field goal to make it 13-10.

The Red Raiders punted the ball back to the Jayhawks with just over 2:20 of game time, and Kansas made sure to make the opportunity count.

The Jayhawks drove down the field, ate up the clock, and tied it up at 13-13 with a 24-yard field goal.

But the Red Raiders used the final 0:26 of game time left to make a miracle drive down the field, and kick a 30-yard field goal to seal a 16-13 upset win in Lawrence.

Neal finished with 137 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries.

The Jayhawks are now 7-3 on the season, and will be back at home for the final time this season next Saturday to host Kansas State for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. Kickoff time is still TBA.

