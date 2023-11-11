Texas police officer killed in a shooting that left another officer wounded

FILE - The shooting at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, the city...
FILE - The shooting at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, the city council said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - One Texas police officer was killed and a second officer was wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, according to a post on the City Council message board by the mayor’s chief of staff.

“One of our SWAT Officers is dead. Another Officer was shot” shortly after 4 a.m., according to the post by Colleen Pate for Mayor Kirk Watson.

“The suspect was shot and was deceased at the scene,” the post said, but provided no further information.

Austin police declined comment until a news conference later Saturday.

“I’m praying for the family of our fallen officer,” Watson said in a separate statement, and “for our officer who was shot and in surgery and his family.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

