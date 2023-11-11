St. Marys Police Department raises money to provide gifts to children in need

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - St. Marys Police Department is raising money to provide gifts to children in need.

St. Marys Police Department shared on their social media that for several years, they have partnered with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Wamego Police Department, St. George Police Department, Kansas State University Police Department and Riley County Police Department to raise money through the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) program Cops and Kids. The program provides a Christmas for children who might not normally get one.

St. Marys Police Department said the program collects donations throughout the year. Every $150 raised sponsors one child in need. On a designated day before Christmas, the selected children will go with police officers and sheriff’s deputies at the Manhattan Walmart and are taken shopping with a little guidance from their officer.

This year, St. Marys Police Department would like to sponsor 20 children.

If you would like to make a donation, they can be dropped off at City Hall marked with Attn: SGT. Wood.

Checks can be made payable to Cops & Kids with SMPD/Pottawatomie County in the Memo section.

