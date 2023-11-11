Sorority holds 95th anniversary celebration at Washburn

The Alpha Iota Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. celebrates their 95th anniversary at the Washburn Memorial Union.(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Alpha Iota Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. celebrated their 95th anniversary with a special celebration at the Washburn Memorial Union.

Sorority members, both past and present, gathered to commemorate those who have been influential in the sorority and the Topeka community by sharing historical milestones and celebrating their legacies.

“I would just like to remind everyone that we are here to serve,” Teresa Clounch, Chapter President, said. “As we soar to help people in the community, whether it’s youth, seniors or [other] people in the community, that’s who we are for Alpha Kappa Alpha: Helping others.”

The chapter also presented the Mamie L. Williams scholarship to a Topeka Public Schools Student.

