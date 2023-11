“November 11 marks Veterans Day – a time set aside to honor and recognize the sacrifice of our nation’s veterans. There is no group I hold in higher regard than our nation’s veterans, and I am grateful for the service of veterans from all generations.

“I have the honor of serving our nation’s veterans as the Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee and am committed to making certain the men and women who served in our military receive the care and resources they need to achieve success in their life after service. As we recognize this Veterans Day, I encourage everyone to express your thanks to the veterans gathered at ceremonies and war memorials, but also to find ways to support the veterans who work and live alongside you. To our veterans, on behalf of Kansans: we respect you; we are grateful for your service; and we love you.”