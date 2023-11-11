Senator Marshall helps secure replacement service medals for military family

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., helped secure replacement service medals for a military family.

Officials with Senator Roger Marshall’s Office said after years of unsuccessful attempts to locate her father’s lost Purple Heart and Armed Forces Expeditionary Service Medals, Lauren Dillon received new service medals to honor her late father, Lance Cpl. Ronnie Wilson.

Officials with Senator Marshall’s Office indicated Dillon of Wichita, Kan., contacted Senator Marshall, seeking his office’s assistance in working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) on this matter. Senator Marshall’s office secured replacement medals and recently presented them to Dillon.

“Helping our military members, veterans, and their families will always be a priority for our team,” said Senator Marshall. “As a veteran myself, I’m proud Ms. Dillon will be able to honor her father’s legacy as a decorated war veteran with these medals. Our office is here to help all Kansans, including but not limited to working with federal agencies like the VA in this case.”

Upon receiving the new medals, officials with Senator Roger Marshall’s office said Dillon shared her father’s stories with Senator Marshall’s team. She also brought an article published in The Wichita Beacon on Oct. 25, 1965, that includes a photo of former U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy presenting the Purple Heart Service Medal to Lance Cpl. Wilson.

Officials with Senator Roger Marshall’s office noted in 2023, Senator Marshall’s office has assisted more than 125 Kansas veterans. Along with securing replacement service medals, Senator Marshall’s casework team also stands ready to help Kansas veterans with issues related to their VA health care benefits. For casework assistance, please call Senator Marshall’s Salina office at (785) 829-9000.

