Senator Marshall helps secure replacement service medals for military family

Lauren Dillon reached out to the office of U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. to request...
Lauren Dillon reached out to the office of U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. to request assistance in replacement service medals to honor her late father. Senator Marshall's Staff was recently able to present Dillon with the new medals.(U.S. Senator Roger Marshall's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., helped secure replacement service medals for a military family.

Officials with Senator Roger Marshall’s Office said after years of unsuccessful attempts to locate her father’s lost Purple Heart and Armed Forces Expeditionary Service Medals, Lauren Dillon received new service medals to honor her late father, Lance Cpl. Ronnie Wilson.

Officials with Senator Marshall’s Office indicated Dillon of Wichita, Kan., contacted Senator Marshall, seeking his office’s assistance in working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) on this matter. Senator Marshall’s office secured replacement medals and recently presented them to Dillon.

“Helping our military members, veterans, and their families will always be a priority for our team,” said Senator Marshall. “As a veteran myself, I’m proud Ms. Dillon will be able to honor her father’s legacy as a decorated war veteran with these medals. Our office is here to help all Kansans, including but not limited to working with federal agencies like the VA in this case.”

Upon receiving the new medals, officials with Senator Roger Marshall’s office said Dillon shared her father’s stories with Senator Marshall’s team. She also brought an article published in The Wichita Beacon on Oct. 25, 1965, that includes a photo of former U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy presenting the Purple Heart Service Medal to Lance Cpl. Wilson.

Officials with Senator Roger Marshall’s office noted in 2023, Senator Marshall’s office has assisted more than 125 Kansas veterans. Along with securing replacement service medals, Senator Marshall’s casework team also stands ready to help Kansas veterans with issues related to their VA health care benefits. For casework assistance, please call Senator Marshall’s Salina office at (785) 829-9000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police responded to 6th Ave. and Clay St. for reports of a shooting shortly before 9...
Individual shows up at local hospital following reports of a shooting
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Police: 4 people shot at Independence Center
Former WIBW news reporter Kent Cornish, photojournalist/producer Carlos Fernandez and sports...
Happy 70th, WIBW! Trio returns to station where careers began
FILE
Events to honor Veterans Day in Northeast Kansas in 2023
Jacque Russell, Human Resources Director, announced she’s leaving the City of Topeka in...
City of Topeka Human Resources Director announces departure after 16 years

Latest News

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) provided a statement recognizing Veterans Day.
Senator Moran provides statement recognizing Veterans Day
A mild veterans day
A mild Veterans Day
KPZ Week 11: Osborne 6, Axtell 54
KPZ Week 11: Osborne 6, Axtell 54
KPZ Week 11: Wellington 0, Wamego 49
KPZ Week 11: Wellington 0, Wamego 49