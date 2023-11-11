Perry’s 15-point second half carries Kansas State past Bellarmine, 83-75

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 15 of his game-high 18 points in the second half and Kansas State cruised to its first win in two starts, beating Bellarmine 83-75 in its home opener on Friday night.

The Wildcats bounced back from a 82-69 loss to USC in Las Vegas Monday night, their first loss in a season opener since 2020.

Kansas State built a 15-point lead at intermission as Cam Carter scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half and had four steals. Perry knocked down three 3-pointers and all six of his free-throw attempts in the final 20 minutes and finished with five assists and a steal. Arthur Kaluma and Darrin Ames each contributed 12 points and Ames added a team-high six assists to go with three steals.

Bash Wieland had 17 points, seven boards and three assists to lead Bellarmine (0-2), beginning its fourth season as a Division I program. Langdon Hatton added 14 points and Ben Johnson 12.

Kansas State will play host to South Dakota State Monday. Bellarmine continues its four-game road trip to open the season when it plays at Chattanooga Tuesday. The Knights will play their first home game Nov. 20 against Morehead State.

