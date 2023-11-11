Overbrook elementary students visit retirement community pay thanks to veterans

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - ”So we’ve had a recent partnership with one of our first grade classes here at the Overbrook Attendance Center, Mrs. O, and she’s been bringing her students here to kind of interact with our residents. So they’ve made some posters for our veterans, and came and shared a song with us and presented them those posters,” said Allison Lyda, administrator at Brookside Retirement Community.

Lyda said residents were delighted to see the first grade students who came to the facility on Friday to share posters of gratitude in honor of Veterans Day.

“Kids light up our residents. From all ages, from birth to school-age. So every time we can have interaction with the kids, it’s a huge activity for our residents, and a lot of them come out of their rooms for that just to see the joy the kids bring.”

Darrell Kunard is one of many veterans living at the assisted living facility.

“I’m proud of what I have contributed to the armed forces,” Kunard said.

Kunard still gets emotional when he reflects on what the holiday means to him.

“Tears come to my eyes because I love the country so much.”

Lewis Miles served as a combat engineer for the First Infantry Division of the U.S. Army in Germany during World War Two.

He said Veterans Day serves as a reminder to remember those who serve to protect our country.

“I think it’s very important because somebody’s gotta serve for the country, and I think that the young people need to realize that these things come about in this world. We don’t know what’s next, so we have to be prepared.”

