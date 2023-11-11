One person hospitalized following car vs. deer collision on I-335 in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been hospitalized following a car versus deer collision on I-335 in Lyon County.

Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log states that while a 2020 Hyundai Elantra was northbound on I-335, it struck a deer on the inside lane around 3:07 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. The vehicle crossed both lanes of traffic and entered the ditch. The Hyundai Elantra rolled one time and ended up on its wheels.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated that the Hyundai Elantra was driven by Christopher C. Wallerich, 28, of Kansas City, Mo. Wallerich had suspected minor injuries and was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital.

